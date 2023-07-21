TAREE City Bulls have gone from wooden spooners to possible semi-finalists in this season's Group Three Rugby League competition.
t's been the club's best season since 2017, regardless of what happens in the future.
Taree City president Nigel Wallis is this week's On The Bench guest. He outlines some of the work entailed in rebuilding the club, particularly in creating pathways for junior players into under 18s.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.