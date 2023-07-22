Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Peter Masterantonio to coach Mid Coast women's side for rest of premier league season

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 23 2023 - 10:25am, first published 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Stanbury has moved back to Dubbo and so relinquished the coaching position with Mid Coast in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League.
Emma Stanbury has moved back to Dubbo and so relinquished the coaching position with Mid Coast in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League.

Emma Stanbury has returned to Dubbo for family reasons and has relinquished the captain- coach position for Mid Coast Football in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.