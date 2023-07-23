Mackillop College has made it through to the Northern NSW finals of the Bill Turner Trophy.
Hot on the heels of the Matildas 1 - 0 win over Ireland in the Women's World Cup, the Mackillop girls took on St Bede's Catholic College (Chisolm) on Friday, July 21, in East Maitland.
Mackillop won the match 4 - 1 with two goals to Abby Buttsworth and one each to Claire Morris and Grace Huxley.
Coach Erin Denham said she was impressed by how the team controlled the ball.
"We played the game without one of our star players, but it didn't deter the girls," she said.
"We stuck to our game plan and the back line was solid."
Mackillop will now contest the Northern NSW Finals at Coffs Harbour on August 15 and 16 in the round-of-16 and quarter finals.
The Coffs Harbour winner will head to the National Finals Series at Lake Macquarie in September.
The Bill Turner Trophy and the Bill Turner Cup are knock-out competitions contested by schools from Cairns to Melbourne.
They are recognised as one of the largest team sport competitions in the world with entries growing substantially since the return to play after COVID-19.
Bill Turner OA was involved in school soccer for over 30 years and was instrumental in the development of players from school-age to elite levels, until his death in 2013.
