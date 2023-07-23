Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News
Junior Sport

Mackillop College girls football through to Northern NSW finals of Bill Turner Trophy

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated July 23 2023 - 11:36am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mackillop College, captained by Sophie Gallagher (far right) beat St Bede's 4 - 1. Picture by Greg Danvers
Mackillop College, captained by Sophie Gallagher (far right) beat St Bede's 4 - 1. Picture by Greg Danvers

Mackillop College has made it through to the Northern NSW finals of the Bill Turner Trophy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.