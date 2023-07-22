OLD Bar Pirates took a significant step to claiming the Group Three Rugby League minor premiership with a bruising 20-2 win over Port Macquarie in a error-riddled game at Old Bar.
There are four matches remaining before the start of the semi-finals. The Pirates enjoy a two point lead over second placed Port City and also have the best points differential in the competition. If the Pirates beat the Breakers at Old Bar on August 5 they'll secure the home ground advantage for the major semi.
However, Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys wasn't in the mood for premature elation regarding the minor crown.
"There's still four games to go and it only takes one poor performance to change things,'' he said.
"We can't afford to get complacent and we'll take it one week at a time. But it was pleasing to get the two points today.''
Defence won the match for the Pirates. It was a day where both teams struggled for cohesion in attack. The Sharks badly missed suspended halfback Mitch Wilbow and they frittered away possession. Coach Matt Hogan acknowledged this fact.
"We were in the contest, but we missed our halfback and captain Mitch Wilbow, It was reserve grade standard in attack,'' he said.
The Sharks had the breeze at their back in the first half and Hogan agreed they didn't take advantage. Old Bar trooped off at the break leading 12-2 despite defending for much of the first section.
"We didn't make the most of our opportunities,'' Hogan said.
"They didn't come because I think there was too much panic out there and not enough wisdom through the halves.''
The Sharks are in the hunt for third place on the ladder despite the loss.
"That's the challenge in front of us,'' Hogan said.
We're not far off really. I'm not saying one person makes a team, but Mitch has been on fire the last few weeks and we missed him today.- Port Sharks coach Matt Hogan
"We're not far off really. I'm not saying one person makes a team, but Mitch has been on fire the last few weeks and we missed him today. But credit to Old Bar, they're a good side and that's why they're leading the comp.''
The Sharks were first on the board when fullback Corey Lewis landed a penalty goal after the Pirates failed to kick the ball the required 10 metres from a line drop. From there Port pounded the Pirate line but usually promising raids ended with errors.
Old Bar came up with two tries, the first to centre Emmanuel Soli after quick hands a slick pass from five-eighth Zac Butler gave him room. Second rower David Aron, the best forward on the field, steamed onto a pass from close range to notch Old Bar's second, with Butler landing both conversions.
It looked as though the score would stay at 12-2 as both sides fumbled through the second half. Butler kicked a penalty to increase the lead to 14-2 with 17 minutes remaining then just before fulltime winger Aaron Bayley took a pass from Mick Henry to scamper over to cross out wide. Butler landed the conversion from the sideline.
Butler, deputising for Kurt Lewis at pivot, had a sound game while fullback Taye Cochrane was busy in attack. While they were off-kilter with their handling, the Pirates showed they can tackle, with second rower Isaac Worboys outstanding in this department. Worboys and Port lock Scott Grant were sent to the sin bin late in the match. Old Bar also lost centre Shane Nigel in the first half with a wrist injury.
The last couple of weeks our defence has been poor, so it was good to muscle up and get a gritty win- Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys
"Our defence was pleasing,'' Jordan Worboys said.
"But we put ourselves under way too much pressure. It makes it hard playing the good teams when we keep dropping the ball.
"The last couple of weeks our defence has been poor, so it was good to muscle up and get a gritty win.''
Old Bar 20 (E Soli, D Aron, A Bayley tries Z Butler 4 goals) d Port Macquarie 2 (C Lewis goal).
OLD Bar's reserve grade co-captain-coach Ben Witchard marked his 250th game with the Pirates by scoring a try.
The Pirates did the right thing by Witchard, scoring a comfortable 26-0 win to keep their top five hopes alive.
Port Sharks won the under 18s 50-16.
Meanwhile, Taree City escaped with a point following a 34-34 draw against Forster-Tuncurry at Tuncurry.
The Bulls needed a big win to improve their poor points differential (-26), but reportedly were lucky to come home with one competition point.
