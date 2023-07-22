It's been a weekend of amazing highs for the Iona girls football team who have returned home after attending the opening ceremony and first Matildas game for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
The trip has been three years in the making after their coach Peta Alexopoulos promised them they would attend the iconic sporting event.
"It was amazing," Ms Alexopoulos said
The girls and their families made the pilgrimage from their Port Macquarie homes to Sydney's Olympic stadium for the opening event on Thursday, July 20.
Outside of the stadium they saw an array of performances, stalls selling world food and plenty of merchandise.
But the young players, who had received their tickets through the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, had a special World Cup experience.
At the event they were also able to see replicas of the Matildas' lockers complete with players' jerseys.
It wasn't long until the game was set to start, opening with a Welcome to Wangal country.
"It really brought a sense of unity into the stadium which we felt very privileged to be part of," Ms Alexopoulos said.
The Matildas match against the Republic of Ireland was a nail-biting experience for the girls watching with a crowd of 75,784 people.
"Many times I would look across," Ms Alexopoulos said.
"Watching their faces all the time...and then in the enormity of the game, jumping up and they all had their Iona jackets on proudly.
"They all looked so great."
Matildas forward Sam Kerr was announced to be missing the game barely an hour before the match kicked off but the Australian side came out strong.
Many of the Iona girls had been looking forward to watching Kerr take to the field but Ms Alexopoulos used it as a teaching moment.
"I reminded the girls of... the ups and downs and how difficult it has been for some of our games when we're injured," she said.
"I said just remind yourself of things that are just bigger than the game.
"They saw the same team come out and work really hard on [Kerr's] behalf."
Midway though the match, the girls had watched plenty of shots and close opportunities but the halftime score had both teams sitting at 0-0.
"The girls said 'what's going to happen now Peta'...and then we got that penalty with Catley," Ms Alexopoulous said.
"They all jumped up, the whole stadium jumped up - it was just incredible."
Most of the Iona girls made their journey back home the following day on Friday, July 21.
But the players are returning to Port Macquarie with more than just a Matildas scarf.
"They were such a team and it really was a next level bonding experience for us,' Ms Alexopoulos said.
"The girls have commented many a time about how important it is to have these off-field events...to make sure you have that off-team bonding as well as on the field."
Thankfully for the girls' parents, the team have a bye this weekend and will be spending most of it coming down from the amazing world cup high.
Ms Alexopoulos said it was a lovely opportunity to join the Commonwealth Bank formal event but it wasn't just about that.
"It was about showing those girls that we can go to a big event like this if we all work hard and follow our dreams."
