The community united to celebrate the inaugural First Nations netball round on Saturday, July 22.
Hastings Valley Netball Association hosted the event at the Grant Street courts in Port Macquarie.
Publicity officer Linda Dewbery said the inaugural First Nations round celebrated Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture with netballers and the community.
Players, to mark the occasion, wore netball bibs featuring the works of artists Casey Roberts, Colleena Smith, Sheyleace Stevens and Mel Fernando.
The artworks were also showcased on canvas, each with an accompanying story.
It follows an art request for potential representative uniforms.
The event, which coincided with Saturday morning netball, also featured Uncle Bill O'Brien's Welcome to Country, stalls, speeches, an appearance from Ngarrgan Mirriiyn Choir and a Birpai totem search.
Havarna Stone performed an Aboriginal contemporary dance.
Hastings Valley Netball Association junior vice-present Denise Hillier said: "The main aim is to highlight to our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander participants and their families that we support them, we are connecting with them and to create a safe space to support them on their netball journeys, and create a really united community."
First Nations adviser Mel Fernando has played netball her whole life.
She said for her, it was amazing to be able to see Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people acknowledged, and "for us all to embrace our culture and to start the conversation around reconciliation, and providing a platform to bring cultural diversity and inclusion into netball".
Miss Fernando said she hoped the event resulted in conversations and education.
"Everyone is on their own education journeys around Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture," she said.
"I just hope the conversations are positive and people embrace what Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people can bring to netball and build the relationship that Hastings Valley [Netball Association] has with the Aboriginal community here on Birpai Country."
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
