Thai-born Saranya Foran came to Australia for love.
And on Friday, July 21, Saranya took the final step in becoming an Australian citizen.
Saranya made the citizenship pledge 10 years after she met her now husband Kenneth in Thailand and later moved to Australia so they could build a life together.
Kenneth had swapped Ireland for Australia in 2012 when the Emerald Isle was amid a recession.
The couple exchanged marriage vows in Bali in 2018.
Saranya and Kenneth welcomed their daughter Danika just over two years ago.
They are about to build a home at Sovereign Hills, cementing their ties to Port Macquarie.
Saranya said she liked the sense of freedom in Australia and she felt comfortable here.
"I'm proud of myself to be an Aussie," she said.
"It is a good life in Australia with a good future."
Saranya even plans to try Vegemite for the first time.
Mayor Peta Pinson was the presiding officer for the citizenship ceremony during which 21 people made an ongoing commitment to the country in becoming Australian citizens.
The conferees came from 13 countries including Syria, United Kingdom, China, Thailand, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Argentina, Singapore, Germany, Taiwan and Scotland.
