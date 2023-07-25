Port Macquarie News
Cassegrain Wines Pty Ltd listed for sale, future of staff rests with potential buyer

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
July 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Expressions of interest are now open for the sale of Cassegrain Wines. Picture supplied by Shaw Gidley
Cassegrain Wines Pty Ltd is now officially listed for sale.

