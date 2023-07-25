Cassegrain Wines Pty Ltd is now officially listed for sale.
It means some uncertainty remains for staff who had hoped for a miracle after the business entered voluntary administration on June 8 following a "difficult period".
Insolvency firm Shaw Gidley was appointed as administrator, with the decision then being made to liquidate the business.
Expressions of interest are now open for the family-owned "boutique winery business".
The sale of the business, which includes the physical assets and stock on hand, is being undertaken by Shaw Gidley.
The land and buildings are not part of the sale.
Cassegrain Wines Pty Ltd have been leasing the property and buildings from a third party not related to the business since 2017.
The outcome for staff will be dependant on the terms of any contract entered into by the purchaser.
The information memorandum prepared by Shaw Gidley describes the business as a boutique winery consisting of a cellar door, restaurant, warehouse and wine making and bottling area.
John and Eva Cassegrain planted their first vineyard near Port Macquarie in 1980 and opened Cassegrain Wines on December 16, 1985.
Cassegrain Wines Pty Ltd was then established in 2006 to purchase the winery business located at the current address, which was trading as Cassegrain Wines through a related entity.
The family has since expanded the business into Japan, China and other Asian markets over the past few years.
Cassegrain Wines is located on a 13.5 hectare lot on Winery Drive, west of Port Macquarie.
The winery building of approximately 3325 square metres houses the cellar door, restaurant, offices, laboratory and full wine-making facility through to bottling.
The information memorandum states: "The buildings have potential... to include complementary uses."
Expressions of interest will close at 4pm on August 24.
The property is subject to a lease until April 2027, plus four further five year options.
Shaw Gidley firm director Ben Ismay, when speaking with the Port News earlier this month, said they had already received unsolicited expressions of interest from a "number of parties".
The winery will continue to operate as normal while this process takes place.
