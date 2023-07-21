Port Macquarie tidal pool planning will forge ahead after the council gave in-principal support for the project.
Port Macquarie Tidal Pool Committee chair Kathryn Butler said they were over the moon at the in-principle support decision from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
"That one little vote can turn a dream into a reality," she said.
"Now we can lodge the DA. We can go forward with Crown Lands and we can go forward with Native Title [requirements]."
The community-led project, which has attracted state and federal funding, aims to provide a safe and accessible tidal pool at the northern end of Oxley Beach.
The tidal pool planning process to date has been lengthy and detailed.
Councillors debated the in-principal support matter on Thursday, July 20 for the second time in as many months.
It came after the tidal pool planning was dealt a blow in June when the project failed to secure council's in-principle support. In June, the matter was complicated by being part of the draft operational plan considerations.
Mayor Peta Pinson put forward a stand-alone motion to the July meeting, which was supported in an eight to one vote.
The council provided its "in-principle" support for the proposed tidal pool project, which includes providing owner's consent on behalf of council for the lodgement of a planning proposal for further consideration.
Mayor Peta Pinson described the proposed tidal pool as an "amazing project".
She spoke about tidal pools across Australia, adding Port Macquarie's tidal pool will be the newest and most innovative addition to the NSW coastline seen in more than 50 years, offering a natural and safe place for the community and visitors to swim.
Cr Adam Roberts said the council would absolutely be remiss in not providing in-principle support to get to the DA process stage and then looking at that fine detail.
Cr Nik Lipovac said in-principal support will allow the committee to continue its "tremendous work".
The truly remarkable project has the potential to transform our coastal landscape, Cr Danielle Maltman said.
"The construction of a tidal pool extends far beyond mere infrastructure development," she said.
"It serves as a testament to our dedication to nurturing a sense of community, enriching recreational and tourism opportunities and preserving the natural splendour of our cherished town."
Deputy mayor Rachel Sheppard agreed the tidal pool would be a beautiful addition to the area and she commended the committee.
"However, I do have concerns about the prospect of further funding and resources going towards something that would be beautiful, when I feel that we need to be keeping our eyes on the pressing needs of existing sporting infrastructure priorities and a broader need for council to focus on delivery of core services," she said.
Cr Sheppard raised a number of points including the risk of diluting the council's advocacy for funding of existing priority sporting infrastructure projects.
Lauren Edwards, Sharon Griffiths, Lisa Intemann, Nik Lipovac, Danielle Maltman, Peta Pinson, Adam Roberts and Josh Slade voted in favour of council providing in-principal support, and Rachel Sheppard voted against.
The council noted that "in-principle support", in this instance, does not extend to consideration or commitment of project funding or future ownership, management, operational or maintenance arrangements.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
