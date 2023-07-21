Elderly busker robbed and business break-in; police wrap | July 21

Police are urging anyone who might have information to come forward after a 71-year-old wheelchair-bound man was robbed while busking in Port Macquarie.
Port Macquarie News Senior Journalist Ruby Pascoe caught up with Mid North Coast Police District Chief Inspector Stuart Campbell for our weekly police wrap.
About 4.30am on July 17, three persons threw a piece of concrete through the bottom section of a sliding glass door of a business on Hayward Street, Port Macquarie.
All three persons proceeded to enter the store and stole a number of items including tobacco products.
Police were called to the scene and conducted an investigation into the incident.
Shortly after, police were conducting a search for the offenders when they located persons matching the descriptions in the Kooloonbung Creek Nature Reserve.
Two juveniles, aged 12 and 14, and a 27-year-old were arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station.
The two juveniles will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
The 27-year-old male has been charged with receive stolen property, custody of a knife in a public place and goods in personal custody.
He has been granted conditional bail to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on August 9.
About 5.30pm on July 19, a 71-year-old wheelchair-bound man was busking outside Coles on Hayward Street and collecting money in a small grey beanie.
A male has approached the busker and snatched the grey beanie before fleeing on foot along Hayward Street.
The offender is described as being of Aboriginal appearance and wearing a striped shirt, black pants and a white cap.
Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact Port Macquarie Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
About 5.15pm police were called to Little Bay, north of Tacking Point Lighthouse, after reports a rock fisherman had been swept off rocks and into the ocean.
Police, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Marine Rescue participated in the search.
About 7.30pm the 54-year-old's body was found approximately 100 metres offshore.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
