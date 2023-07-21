Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Court and Crime

Elderly busker robbed and business break-in; police wrap | July 21

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 21 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robbery and business break-in the focus of this week's police wrap | July 21. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
Robbery and business break-in the focus of this week's police wrap | July 21. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Police are urging anyone who might have information to come forward after a 71-year-old wheelchair-bound man was robbed while busking in Port Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.