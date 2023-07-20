Port Macquarie News
Community

Community invited to inaugural First Nations netball round in Port Macquarie

By Sue Stephenson
Updated July 21 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 9:00am
Netballers celebrated Indigenous culture during their Reconciliation Round in June. Picture supplied
Hastings Valley netballers will wear playing bibs featuring the works of local Indigenous artists during their inaugural First Nations round at the Grant Street courts in Port Macquarie on Saturday, July 22.

Local News

