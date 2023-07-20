Hastings Valley netballers will wear playing bibs featuring the works of local Indigenous artists during their inaugural First Nations round at the Grant Street courts in Port Macquarie on Saturday, July 22.
Created by Casey Roberts, Colleena Smith, Shayleace Stevens and Mel Fernando, the artworks will also feature on next season's new representative uniforms.
This First Nations Round provides a platform to celebrate and reflect on the contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples through their culture, history and traditions.
Ms Fernando said that for Hastings Valley Netball, it also represents the beginning of strengthening inclusion and cultural diversity within the association and all Birpai Country netball communities.
The round will feature stalls, dance performances by the Djiyagan Dhanbaan Women's Dance Group and a Birpai totem search.
Uncle Bill O'Brien will deliver the official Welcome to Country at 9.15am.
One of the members of Hastings Valley Netball Association is Port Combined Netball.
As well as participating in the First Nations round, it's currently hoping to secure funding to bring a Swifts player to Port Macquarie for skills-training sessions.
The club is appealing for supporters to help it secure a grant through the Greater Mid North Coast Community Funding Program.
You can do this by going to visiting the program website.
