This week I have a little story for you.
Roughly four years ago, Bobby Rosenbaum issued a challenge: to surf every day of the year, which was in 2019.
Paul (SFD) took the bait, followed by Cherie.
Bobby kept telling them that he rarely missed a day in the surf so the challenge was on to see if they would be down there in the morning.
A little bit about Paul.
Paul originally came from Dapto and first surfed as a bodyboarder on the Central Coast.
He made a remarkable transition about six years ago when he moved to Port Macquarie and became one of the surfing crew.
His surfing ability has improved out of sight.
His love of the ocean, surfing and making new friends has turned him from a house painter to a surfboard shop business owner, after he purchased SFD about two years ago from the legend shaper named "FROSTY".
Now back to the surf challenge Bobby issued.
Paul has just finished the surf challenge.
He surfed 1279 days straight, not missing one day, and Cherie isn't far behind with 1000 days.
This must go into the realm of Forrest Gump - when he just kept running and running.
Surfing through huge seas, no surf, gale force winds, floods creating dirty water (which was enough to turn anyone off, including me), watching drums, wildlife and huge logs floating in the lineup.
Their persistence was just incredible, they always found a wave even venturing to Lighthouse to surf the corner on high tide.
It never had a name but we know it as "GIDGET'S" corner.
Bobby tells us he has only missed roughly 10 days in this time, and I have surfed around 700 days in this time.
Given I am pushing 72 and considered one of the older surfers I must listen to my body and give it a few rest days here and there, so I can keep surfing. But what an effort from both Paul and Cherie, it's just amazing.
The conditions this week are on the improve with good swell finally coming Friday and Saturday, holding form into next week at 1.7m-2.5m.
The winds will vary SW-S with the odd shift to the north during the day and the water temp will sit around 18-19 degrees.
Good conditions are earlier in the mornings. Look to Northwall and Laurieton breakwall.
With the sand shifting at Townies, there will be some waves through Flaggies, Chickens and the Bombee. So, get the wettie out and wax up the boards.
The life savers at Towns report there are a lot of rocks appearing at the breakwall, with a lot of the sand up against the rock perimeter just waiting to be sucked into the river mouth.
This may happen on the large swell approaching over the next week, so please be careful.
Also, there have been good reports saying Lighthouse is finally on the improve and the banks have shifted.
If you're looking for an adventure, head towards Bonny Hills, Laurieton or go for a drive to Diamond Head through the national park to a beautiful camping ground.
It's great place to stay for a couple days.
IN OTHER NEWS:
