Emergency service volunteers involved in the search and recovery of a rock fisherman's body near Lighthouse Beach overnight said the conditions were "challenging".
Marine Rescue crews were among those called to Little Bay, north of the Tacking Point Lighthouse, following reports a rock fisherman had been swept off rocks and into the ocean on Thursday, July 19.
The call came through about 5.15pm, with emergency services commencing the search immediately.
The search focused on an area between Miners Beach and Tacking Point.
About 7.30pm, the body of the 54-year-old Port Macquarie man was located approximately 100 metres offshore.
Marine Rescue volunteers retrieved the man's body from the water.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Rodney Page said crews were deployed on board two vessels, with conditions worsening during the search.
"Volunteers were starting to take waves over the bow and that makes it very hard," he said.
"The waves and the whitewater can hide anything you're looking for when it's like that."
"The crew on board Port Macquarie 21 located the man's body off Miners Beach," Mr Page said.
"To be able to find someone out in the water under those conditions, which were deteriorating as the search went on, was challenging.
"Marine Rescue volunteers are thoroughly trained in search and rescue techniques and sea conditions were challenging last night."
Volunteers and emergency services involved in the search have offered condolences to the family of the 54-year-old.
"This is a tragic outcome and devastating for the family," Mr Page said.
"Our thoughts are with them and all the people involved in the search."
Mid North Coast Police Chief Inspector Stuart Campbell said investigations have revealed the man was with another rock fisherman at the time.
Neither was wearing a life jacket.
"This is a timely reminder that if you are going to participate in this dangerous sport to make sure you wear appropriate safety equipment," he said.
Marine Rescue have also urged people to be safe around the water.
"We'd like to implore everyone to wear a life jacket... they may well save your life," Mr Page said.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
