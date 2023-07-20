Three years ago, when Australia was announced as the host for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, coach Peta Alexopoulos made her Iona Girls Football team a promise.
"I said to them 'that's it girls and I promise... we will go as a team'," she said.
Ms Alexopoulos and all of her now under-14s girl's team will be in Sydney Olympic Stadium tonight, July 20, for the opening ceremony of the Women's World Cup.
The Australian Matildas will face off against the Irish team later that night at 8pm AEST.
For the tight-knit team made up of players from several Port Macquarie schools, it's a dream come true.
Zara Alexopoulos, Skye Fletcher, Sienna Barber and Addison Schmidt all said they were excited for the event.
"I never thought this would happen," Zara said.
Watching the Matildas live is what many are looking forward to, especially seeing Australian forward Sam Kerr take to the field.
"Some of the stuff we couldn't even dream of doing and then [seeing them] do it with ease," Sienna said
The team was able to get tickets to the opening ceremony through the Commonwealth Bank of Australia who invited them to attend the event.
Ms Alexopoulos said she was looking forward to the event but while her girls will be facing the stadium, her head will be turned to watch her player's faces.
"I'm just so excited to watch the excitement on their faces as those Matildas come to the world stage," she said
"This memory will be with them forever."
Coaching the girls football team has been the best day of the week for Ms Alexopoulos for nine years.
Many of the players first joined her team when they were just four-years-old and originally at Port Saints.
Zara and Skye, who are part of the cohort that first started with Ms Alexopoulos, have seen women's football and woman in sport grow in the years that they have been playing.
"There's definitely been more [local] female soccer players as it went on," Zara said.
"It's definitely grown a lot since then," Skye said.
Even though some team members have known each other since pre-school, newcomers like Sienna and Addison have been made to feel at home.
"I'ts been really welcoming and the community is really nice," Addison said.
Creating a space for the girls to express who they are on and off the field is a passion for Ms Alexopoulos.
"Women's football and women's sport is so important for their confidence and their well-being," she said.
"They show me their true self here.
"At the end of every session, these girls go home with a smile on their face."
Heading from the back fields of St Columba Anglican School to a world televised sporting event is an experience Ms Alexopoulos is excited for both herself and her players.
"I think it's an important thing especially in the climate of self confidence and self worth," she said.
"Also for our country and communities to come together and leave our worries behind and be encouraging all the players there on a world class stage"
The girls will travel down to Sydney with their parents separately but will meet up together, proudly sporting their Iona Girls uniform and beanies at the world sporting event.
"It's been a long journey to get here," Skye said.
"But we finally did and we're super excited."
