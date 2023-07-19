Port Macquarie News
No time to rest for Port Pirates 'superstars' after claiming women's minor premiership

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated July 20 2023 - 9:49am, first published 4:00am
Dark, wet and chilly but no rest for the minor premiers. Lisa Vogel takes the Port Pirates Women through their ruck technique. Picture by Elle Chandler
They've got the minor premiership in the bag with three rounds to go but not even a cold and rainy Port Macquarie evening can stop the Port Pirates Women from training.

