They've got the minor premiership in the bag with three rounds to go but not even a cold and rainy Port Macquarie evening can stop the Port Pirates Women from training.
Coach Stefan Everingham said the turn-out for Tuesday night's session, July 18, after the previous weekend's 36 - 0 hiding of the Kempsey Cannonballs, shows there'll be no slowing down ahead of the Mid North Coast Rugby Union finals.
"The minor premiership is nice but the big prize is the major premiership starting in August," he said.
Everingham's genuine respect for his charges and their "supportive and inclusive" club, is refreshing. Every player and official he mentions is praised.
"We have strengths right across the park. We play a really good attacking game; a really exciting brand of rugby.
"What differentiates us from the rest of the clubs is the speed of our players. Speed is something you can't coach, so we are very fortunate."
Everingham's daughter Sacha is in the team, along with players who have come up through the Pirates' junior ranks or have moved to Port Macquarie to study at Charles Sturt University (CSU).
"We've been really fortunate that we've picked up a few superstars, which is a big part of our success," Everingham said.
He describes co-captains Elle Chandler and Maddy Major as "amazing". Both help out with coaching duties.
In their game against the Cannonballs, Chandler broke her finger in two places and played on - without telling him.
"One of the really great stories through the year has been our Kempsey girls, the Potts family," he said. "Mother Shawnee and her daughters Jorja and Skye.
"Skye is only 16, so she had to get dispensation. They played their first game together on the Mothers Day weekend.
"We also have Lisa Vogel on the coaching staff. She has a long history of working in the junior development space on the Mid North Coast."
Three of the players, Georgie Ball, Chelsea-Lina Koomson and Emily Freeman, are also trialing for the NSW Country squad and have made the squad of 35.
"There are not many clubs in the state that would have that many players in the squad."
Everingham says the Pirates' have given the women a "safe and inclusive space".
Club president Scott Marks helps out every game, running water and making sure they have everything they need for game day.
"Having such a supportive club is really important for the women. It gives them a safe and inclusive space to just enjoy playing their rugby."
The Pirates have a bye this weekend, July 22. Even though their minor premiership win is unofficial, they are so far ahead on points that they can't be caught.
As they wrap up the regular season and head into the finals, they'll be keeping an eye on their best competition to date, Grafton and the Coffs Harbour Snappers.
The Port Pirates Men are also in contention for a finals berth.
On July 29 the Pirates will be hosting Ladies Day at Stuarts Park, Port Macquarie.
It's a chance not just to celebrate the players but all the women behind the scenes. From the officials and other volunteers, to the mums of the players.
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
