Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Runner Dillon Rinn conquers over 217km at Elephant Trail Race

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated July 19 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dillon Rinn with his coach Benn Coubrough at the finish line of the Elephant Trail Race. Picture by Nicole Smith.
Dillon Rinn with his coach Benn Coubrough at the finish line of the Elephant Trail Race. Picture by Nicole Smith.

Maitland runner Dillon Rinn has become the first person to complete the 217km distance at the Elephant Trail Race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.