What another cracking week of winter weather last weekend and midweek, but at this stage the long-term forecast isn't looking too ideal for fishing over the weekend.
West to south-west winds are predicted up to 20 knots on Saturday and Sunday.
Fingers crossed the weather prediction improves throughout the week.
For the Hastings region, anglers fishing the beaches this week have had some reasonable catches of bream and tailor with both North Shore Beach and Lighthouse Beach producing fish.
Pipis have been as good a bait as anything.
Reports from rock fishing that a few luderick were on offer midweek with some nice fish caught on the well-known local ledges, whilst bream also remain well worth chasing.
On the tailor front, some nice greenbacks are now getting about, whilst I have had a few reports of a few school mulloway caught from around the Point Plomer area.
In the Hastings River, bream numbers have been solid, with some nice fish to around a kilo last weekend.
With the water clarity remaining clean from minimal rainfall, good results have been achieved from pretty well the breakwalls right upstream to Wauchope.
Best results during daylight hours continue to be achieved by those throwing lures.
While, after dark, gut baits, mullet strips and yabbies are all working well.
Luderick numbers have slowed a little in the river.
Although, leading up to the full moon over the next few weeks should bring a few more fish out.
The breakwalls or coal wall would be well worth a look over the weekend.
In the Macleay region the river is still producing great sized bream off the breakwalls as well as the odd flathead.
Offshore, anglers off South West Rocks managed some great catches of teraglin, pearl perch and snapper.
The evening sessions have also produced some great snapper, with those fishing in close catching decent sized snapper on soft plastics.
During the week, a few anglers tried their luck out wide between Hat Head and Crescent Head, which resulted in some great catches of blue-eye trevalla and bar cod.
In the Camden Haven region, tailor catches have been a little more consistent, with the beaches around North Haven and Dunbogan fishing well.
Those fishing the evening session have been scoring the better-quality fish, with bonito slabs particularly successful.
Offshore, further south, anglers have had some great snapper action, with all areas now worth a look.
As is often the case, those throwing soft plastics have been scoring the better-quality fish up to over eight kilos, however good numbers of plate-sized fish have been most welcome by those content to fish with bait.
In addition to the snapper, kingfish, pearl perch and other mixed reef species have also been a feature in most eskys.
There are reports that leatherjackets are making their presence known, and as close-in as 50 metres of water.
Good news for those targeting them, but not so good for those seeking other species.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.