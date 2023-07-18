Port Macquarie Historical Society has been granted Vice Regal Patronage.
The society's president Clive Smith received a letter from Government House advising them of the status from Her Excellency the Honourable Magaret Beazley AC KC Governor of New South Wales.
According to the Governor of NSW website, Vice Regal Patronage provides organisations with the name and prestige of the Vice Regal office. It is determined according to certain criteria.
Mr Smith said it's significant recognition of their value to the community.
"We are currently the only historical society outside the Sydney metropolitan area to be so recognised," he said.
In the past the society has been granted Vice Regal Patronage from a number of Governors.
The society's most recent Patron was Port Macquarie resident and 'newspaper man' Keith Uptin, who sadly passed away in June, 2021.
"[He is] fondly remembered for his active support and his donations to our collections," Mr Smith said.
The Vice Regal Patronage means the society can put the Governor's name and title on their letterhead.
"It gives us a little bit of standing in the world," he said.
In April 2021, the Governor and her husband made an informal visit to the museum while they were in Port Macquarie for the bicentenary of the establishment of the convict settlement.
"We opened especially for them," Mr Smith said.
Mr Smith said the couple asked many interesting questions about the museum.
"I think they were quite impressed with what they saw," he said.
The museum is run entirely by volunteers and relies on grant funding to ensure it can operate.
It also receives support from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
