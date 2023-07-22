Port Macquarie's Jodie Lowe grew up watching Free Willy and says she's always been curious about whales and their behaviour.
"I've always loved whales and dolphins, especially orcas," she said.
Jodie moved to Port Macquarie in 2008 from Ashford (near Inverell) as she was chasing the coastal lifestyle. She's originally from Bega.
Jodie has landed a dream role, by taking photographs of the animals while onboard the Port Jet Cruises vessel.
She's also travelled to Bremer Bay in Western Australia to photograph and observe the behaviour of orcas, while onboard Naturaliste Charters.
There's a marine diversity hotspot which is located off the coast of Bremer Bay, believed to be influenced by the Bremer Canyon.
In March, 2022 Jodie was onboard with Naturaliste Charters and witnessed hunting and killing events by a pod of orcas.
"It was amazing to see killer whales do their thing in the wild," she said.
Jodie said it was a dream of hers to see orcas off the coast of Port Macquarie.
Her dream became a reality in October, 2022 when a pod of killer whales put on a rare show.
"It's a matter of being in the right place at the right time when it comes to seeing killer whales," Jodie said.
There's still a lot to discover about whales, however over the past decade Jodie said she's learnt a lot through observing them.
"When you've watched them for so long, you start to learn their behaviour," she said.
"Through photographing them you start to know different individuals as well."
Jodie has seen the white humpback whale Migaloo over five different seasons.
She said each time is incredibly special.
"The moment when you confirm it's Migaloo, it's the most exciting thing," she said.
Migaloo was first spotted in 1991 passing through Byron Bay as the only known white whale in the world, and was thought to be three to five years old at the time.
There are around three other known white humpback whales named Bahloo, Willow and Migaloo Jnr.
When it's not whale season, Jodie still goes out on the boats to photograph dolphins in the Hastings River.
