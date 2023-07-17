Human rights advocate and former Socceroo Craig Foster, and comedian and TV presenter Craig Reucassel, have helped motivate hundreds of Hastings' teachers and school staff on the eve of Term 3.
The men were guests of the combined Hastings Valley Public Schools' staff development day at the Glasshouse in Port Macquarie on Monday, July 17.
Attended by 500 principals, teachers and non-teaching staff, from nine schools across the Port Macquarie-Hastings, the staff development day focused on wellbeing through collaboration.
In addition to motivational talks, there were practical workshops, including "chair yoga".
The NSW Department of Education Secretary, Murat Dizdar, was another special guest.
"The power and purpose of collaborating together in education should never be underestimated," he said.
"Sharing practice across the Hastings Valley Public Schools network helps to lift the quality of leadership and teaching practice."
Craig Foster spoke to attendees while War on Waste host Craig Reucassel also ran a confidence-building workshop for student leaders.
"I am constantly amazed by the energy and problem-solving capabilities of young people," he said in acknowledging their contribution to their schools.
The development day also celebrated this year's 175-year milestone in public education.
Andrew Kuchling, Director of Educational Leadership for the Hastings network, said many staff had worked tirelessly to bring the day together.
"[The] singular focus [is] on improving the individual experience for every student enrolled in our schools," he said.
"Our teachers and staff make the difference in the lives of children and young people, so today the focus is on sharing the learning journey with teachers and support staff from across the region."
The Hastings Valley Public Schools network was established more than five years ago.
During this time it has cultivated a collaborative environment to ensure a seamless transition for public school students into high school.
