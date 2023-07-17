Port Macquarie News
Craig Foster and Craig Reucassel join Port Macquarie teachers and staff ahead of Term 3

By Sue Stephenson
Updated July 17 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 5:20pm
Comedian and War on Waste host Craig Reucassel led a workshop for some of the Hastings' school leaders on July 17. Picture supplied
Human rights advocate and former Socceroo Craig Foster, and comedian and TV presenter Craig Reucassel, have helped motivate hundreds of Hastings' teachers and school staff on the eve of Term 3.

