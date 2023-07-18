Update:
A multi-million dollar approved development at Lake Cathie has been described as "well-designed".
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Development Assessment Panel approved the $12.4 million plan for five four-storey apartment buildings and basement parking at Whitewater Terrace in the Catarina development.
Panel member Michael Mason said: "Generally speaking, it is a well-designed proposal and quite generous in its amenity and design."
Panel chairperson David Crofts agreed about the design quality.
He said a number of the 25 submissions from the public drew attention to the development's density.
Mr Crofts said he understood those concerns but the area's design will provide a diversity of housing styles with a point of focus and community life which was often rare in outer areas.
The approved apartment buildings are part of a bigger picture development plan.
An objector, speaking at the panel meeting, raised concerns about the traffic which the additional units in the apartment buildings will create with only one road in and out of the estate.
A representative from Land Dynamics, in response, said a traffic impact assessment was lodged as part of the development application and the issue had been adequately reviewed.
A council staff member told the panel that there will be another road link providing access out of the estate down the track.
The panel added five extra conditions when it approved the development application on Wednesday, July 19.
The additional conditions related to matters including the provision of electric vehicle charging capability in the car parking area, provision of bike racks and access within the adaptable units.
The applicant is Catarina Village Pty Ltd, care of Land Dynamics, and Catarina Village Pty Ltd is the owner.
Tuesday, July 18:
A proposed development featuring five four-storey apartment buildings at Lake Cathie is recommended for approval.
The $12.4 million plan, earmarked for Whitewater Terrace in the Catarina development, features five apartment buildings with 35 units in each building.
Subject to development consent, there will also be two swimming pools, landscaping, basement parking, and associated facilities and services.
A council report shows the applicant as Catarina Village Pty Ltd, care of Land Dynamics, and cites Catarina Village Pty Ltd as the owner.
The application was lodged in late 2022.
The public exhibition period yielded no submissions but the council later received 25 submissions.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Development Assessment Panel will consider the proposal at its meeting on Wednesday, July 19.
The council report recommends approval of the development application.
The report said the site forms part of an overall development site subject to a concept approval issued by the Minster for Planning and Infrastructure in 2011.
"The site is located within the planned Hilltop Village precinct identified as providing for medium and higher density development," the report said.
Part of the bigger picture planning includes an "undetermined development application" lodged with the council in April 2023 for a mixed-use development with five five-storey residential buildings with ground floor commercial and basement parking.
The Development Assessment Panel meeting is open to the public. The meeting begins at 2pm on Wednesday, July 19 at the council's function room.
