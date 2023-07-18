Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

$12m development proposed for Lake Cathie's Catarina Estate up for approval

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
July 18 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A concept design image by ELK. Picture, contained in an attachment to the Development Assessment Panel report
A concept design image by ELK. Picture, contained in an attachment to the Development Assessment Panel report

A proposed development featuring five four-storey apartment buildings at Lake Cathie is recommended for approval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.