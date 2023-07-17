Port Macquarie News
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Playwright Kathy Luck brings life experience to Port Macquarie's Players Theatre

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated July 18 2023 - 8:18am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie resident Kathy Luck says it was a nice surprise when her play was given the green light from the Players Theatre. Picture by Liz Langdale
Port Macquarie resident Kathy Luck says it was a nice surprise when her play was given the green light from the Players Theatre. Picture by Liz Langdale

Port Macquarie resident Kathy Luck says writing a script for a play has been a cathartic experience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.