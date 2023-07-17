Port Macquarie resident Kathy Luck says writing a script for a play has been a cathartic experience.
Mrs Luck was inspired to put pen to paper due to an incident which unfolded in her life.
She was thrilled to see it on stage, performed by actors from the Players Theatre.
The play is called the Tribunal and was shown as part of the One Act Festival over the June long weekend.
Mrs Luck discovered her play had been accepted for the festival during an emotional time.
Her husband passed away over the Christmas holiday period.
She said despite the difficult timing, helping bring the script to the stage gave her a focus.
About five years ago, Kathy and her husband had to travel to Queensland as his sister had become critically unwell.
They discovered there were people living in her house who they had never met, and who allegedly claimed rights to the sister's estate and property.
"As all this was happening I thought to myself 'this is too incredible to be true'," she said.
"If it wasn't so tragic it would actually be laughable."
Mrs Luck decided to document the event as it unfolded.
"I decided to put it down as a play, as a comedy," she said.
Mrs Luck was encouraged to enter it into the One Act Festival at the Players Theatre.
"I was amazed it was accepted and they wanted to work on it," she said.
With no prior script writing experience, Mrs Luck researched and borrowed books from the library to assist her.
"We had a lot of fun putting it together," she said.
Mrs Luck encourages other people to have a go at script writing if they have a story to tell.
"If I can do it, anyone can" she said.
Mrs Luck has lived in Port Macquarie for 12 years after moving from Sydney.
She enjoys a daily swim at Shelly Beach, playing music, writing poetry and creating art.
