Lakewood's Ryan Robinson has been honoured as the Apprentice of the Year in the North Coast Training Awards.
He studied a Certificate III in Carpentry through TAFE NSW Wauchope, while employed by group training organisation HVTC with BMB Constructions as his host employer.
Mr Robinson, now a qualified carpenter and government contractor, said he was proud for being a top three finalist and he couldn't believe he won.
"When I was announced the winner of Apprentice of the Year, the congratulations and recognition I got afterwards made my hard work, study and dedication to my trade all worth it and is further pushing me to better myself and grow on my skills as a tradesman," he said.
The awards, conducted by Training Services NSW, recognise outstanding achievement in the vocational education and training sector.
Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Tim Crakanthorp said the finalists and winners demonstrated the breadth of rewarding career opportunities offered by vocational education and training, providing real skills for real careers.
"The awards are an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the success of our training achievers in NSW," he said.
Mr Robinson encouraged anyone unsure where to start their career to consider group training-based apprenticeships and traineeships.
"It's a great way to challenge yourself, meet new people and work on your communication and social skills and theoretically and physically master a trade/traineeship," he said.
Mr Robinson said his apprenticeship, qualification and Apprentice of the Year award opened many future pathways.
"I have the opportunity to become an ambassador of apprentices for the Mid North Coast, with a state interview to potentially win the award for state Apprentice of the Year," he said.
Mr Robinson will continue as a government contractor as he enjoys the challenge and versatility it brings.
He is a contender for the Apprentice of the Year state title with the NSW Training Awards ceremony set to take place in September.
