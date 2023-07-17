Vikings out of finals, Port Saints shock loss; weekend footy wrap | July 15-16

July 17, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; the Hastings Valley Vikings bow out of finals while Port United suffer a surprise defeat.
The Hastings Valley Vikings' dominant past decade in the Mid North Coast Rugby northern division premiership has come to an end after they succumbed to a shock 38-19 loss to the SCU Marlins
The Vikings are now 12 points adrift of fourth place and only have two fixtures left this season.
The Vikings will look to regroup this week as they attempt to move out of last place when they play the Marlins at Lesiure Park on Saturday, July 22, before finishing the regular season against Grafton the following week.
The Port Macquarie Saints suffered a shock 4-1 loss on Saturday against the Kempsey Saints.
The Saints, who are currently sitting second on the Zone Premier League ladder, are now gearing up to take on third-placed Macleay Valley Rangers in Port Macquarie on Saturday, July 22.
Meanwhile ladder-leaders Port United dominated their game against Camden Haven to win 4-1. Camden Haven will face the Kempsey Saints next weekend while Port United have the bye.
The Port Macquarie Magpies are letting everyone know why they are premiership contenders after claiming a dominant 105 (16.9)-54 (7.12) win over Grafton on Saturday, July 15.
The victory comes after their surprise upset over Byron Bay the weekend before where they knocked the ladder-leaders off their perch in a high-intensity match.
The Magpies are now gearing up to take on the Coffs Breakers at home on Saturday, July 29.
A much improved Lake Cathie Raiders side fell short of glory at Wauchope on Saturday, July 15, after succumbing to a 50-18 loss against the South West Rocks Marlins.
A back-and-forth first half saw the Marlins troop off at halftime up 22-18 despite a valliant effort from the Raiders.
The Marlins came out firing in the second half, scoring five unanswered tries as the Raiders succumbed to player injuries and a shallow reserve bench.
Halfback Jordan Worboys steered Group Three All Stars to a strong 42-18 win over the Indigenous All Stars in an entertaining rugby league clash played at Wingham.
Group Three All Stars led 16-14 at halftime via tries to Worboys and Atkins and Watts with Watts kicking two conversions.
Indigenous All Stars winger Tirrell Dungay scored all of the Indigenous side's three tries with Quinlan-Piper kicking the one goal.
The All Stars dominated the second half scoring, with Rusiate Qalita, Worboys, Matt Bird and Ratu Vasuturaga all crossing. Dungay was the lone try scorer for the Indigenous All Stars.
Group 3 games will return this weekend, with the Port City Breakers looking to get back on track in their game against the Macleay Valley Mustangs at Port Macquarie on Sunday, July 23.
