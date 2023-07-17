Iona Football Club makes a strong first impression at Kanga Cup

The U12 Iona Bulls coach Brett Stephens says he's proud of the way all players handled the competition at the 2023 Kanga Cup campaign in Canberra.
The team was the first to represent Iona Football Club at the the largest International Youth Football Tournament in the Southern Hemisphere, on during the first week of July.
"What an impact we've made on the competition," Mr Stephens said.
The U12 Iona Bulls made it to the grand final on Friday, July 7.
A club spokesperson said it was a tightly contested battle against Goal Soccer Academy, with the score locked 0-0 at half time.
"Unfortunately the boys went down 2-0 in the second half, but kept playing brave and attacking football until the final whistle," they said.
The team was made up of players who were nine-years-old and they played against others who were 12-years-old.
"We never backed down, we never gave up and we earned our right to call ourselves grand finalists...," Mr Stephens said.
"Can't wait to continue our journey together and see what the future holds for our young Bulls.."
U12 Iona Bulls team manager Kristy Kawaguchi said the strong result was thanks to a real team effort, which interestingly is made up of five sets of brothers.
She said by the end of the week all players became brothers, regardless of their differing ages and schooling years.
"They had a great time both on and off the field," she said.
The parents of the players also worked hard behind the scenes to ensure the trip could be funded, by organising sponsors and bake sales.
Mrs Kawaguchi said their dedication paid off, as it was invaluable for the players to get the experience of playing outside of the local competition in Port Macquarie.
She said it was a surprise the team achieved as highly as they did.
There's plans for the Iona Football Club to send more teams to the Kanga Cup in the future, given the success of the U12 Iona Bulls.
