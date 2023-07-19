Allan Guihot has been an integral part of the St Columba Anglican School community for the past two decades.
Now he steps into the principal's position after Terry Muldoon's retirement.
Mr Guihot said he was "pleased and a little bit shocked" about his appointment as principal.
He is ready for the job ahead.
"I very much feel I am at a stage in my career where I can influence what happens for the better," Mr Guihot said.
"It has been a long road of experience and study and getting networks of people that can influence how we work here that has helped me feel that I can do this and make a positive impact on the school."
Mr Guihot's appointment has been warmly welcomed by the Anglican Diocese of Grafton, with the Right Reverend Dr Murray Harvey expressing his sincere endorsement of the selection.
Mr Guihot has 36 years' teaching experience after starting his career at Corowa in the state's Riverina.
He spent 12 years at The Hills Grammar School before taking up a position as middle school coordinator in 2003 at St Columba Anglican School. Mr Guihot has been at the school ever since.
The sense of building the school together initially provided inspiration.
"The aspirations of the students and parents have pushed the aspirations of the school," he said.
Mr Guihot went on to serve as head of English, head of middle school, head of secondary school and deputy principal before his appointment as principal.
As for the future, he said the school was on a journey of developing an approach to teaching and learning where it looked at competencies and dispositions rather than just knowledge outcomes.
That involves developing students' capabilities in critical thinking, communication, collaboration, creativity, character and citizenship.
As Mr Guihot assumed his new role, the school community said goodbye to Mr Muldoon who retired after 16 years in the top job.
St Columba Anglican School Council chair Heather Norton said Mr Muldoon's tenure was characterised by his unwavering dedication, fostering an environment where growth, learning and compassion thrived.
The school has between 1100 and 1200 students, with 104 teachers among its 160 staff.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.