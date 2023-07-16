Port Macquarie News
Two men face Port Macquarie and Taree courts over guns and domestic violence after statewide blitz

By Sue Stephenson
Updated July 17 2023 - 9:39am, first published July 16 2023 - 7:38pm
A 22-year-old Kempsey man and 40-year-old Tinonee man are among the almost 600 people arrested during Operation Amarok III, which ended on Saturday July 15.

