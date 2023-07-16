The Port Macquarie Dolphins have risen to the top of the Spalding Waratah Men's League basketball ladder after a stunning 79-75 win over Hornsby Ku-Ring-Gai Spiders that featured a sensational comeback.
Hornsby were in control for the first three periods, leading 48-40 at halftime and maintaining a comfortable advantage in the third quarter until the middle of the fourth.
But the Dolphins managed to pull off an incredible comeback in the dying stages of the game off the back of a three point shot by captain Robbie Linton that closed the margin to 72-71 with three minutes to go.
After still trailing by one point in the last two minutes of the game, Dolphins young gun Logan Myers leapt his way to a crucial slam dunk to put his team in the lead for the first time in the second half.
Myers and fellow teammates Caleb Prior and Harry Bates then combined for an extra six points to secure a 79-75 victory.
Port Macquarie Dolphins coach Nick Prior said the narrow victory, played at home on Sunday (July 16), came down to individual brilliance and defence.
"After trailing by eight points at half time, we just knew that defence would be the key to success," he said. "Robbie was outstanding in his leadership and most importantly his defence today... it was something special.
"He took it upon himself to mark their best guy and completely turned the tempo of the game around defensively.
"Logan was massive for us as well. That jump that he got to give us the lead was a massive turning point for us.
"I'm really proud of the team's effort. The guys really dug deep, and the home crowd was amazing which helped spur them on and get them over the line."
The victory comes off the back of a convincing 82-60 win against Wagga Wagga Heat on Saturday, July 15.
Prior said he was impressed with the team's performance after losing their top point scorer Andre Wolford to an injury earlier in the week.
"Andre only played for limited minutes, so the other guys stepped up this weekend which was great to see," he said.
"He's the leading scorer in the league so to be able to win without him in both games this weekend, is just massive.
"We look forward to getting him back, but this shows that we're building nicely heading into the finals."
The Dolphins' back-to-back victories now cements a top-two spot heading into finals with two rounds to go.
This season marked a new beginning for the Dolphins who had not fielded a team in the state league competition since 2018.
While Prior knew at the start of the season that he had an impressive side on his hands that was filled with determination, he never imagined the team would be leading the competition with only two rounds to go.
"We always dared to dream, but this has topped our expectations," he said "At first we hoped that we could just be competitive and when we started to win the games, we then started to hope that we could make the finals
"To be sitting at the top of the ladder now and securing a top-two position which gives us a finals berth past the first round of finals and into the final weekend, it pretty much means we are just two games away from winning the whole thing.
"We couldn't have hoped for a better season."
The Dolphins will have a tough task ahead of them with two of their star players, Logan Myers and Harry Bates, departing the team a week before finals after securing a contract with Central Maine Mustangs in America.
Prior said the timing of their departure "couldn't be worse" as they work towards strengthening their side before finals.
"It's a victim of our success," he said. "We don't want to deny them the opportunity to do what they want to do, but the timing couldn't be worse.
"These last few games have been a delicate balancing act. We didn't want to overplay them, but we also wanted to qualify for finals and then work out what we do after that.
"They are devastated to miss the finals... but we just have to load up and make sure we are ready to go.
"The good thing about it is that it gives some younger players the chance to shine... I know that they will step up when they are needed."
While Prior is under no illusion as to how tough it will be to claim the 2023 premiership, he said he's confident the team has what it takes to go all the way.
"There's no team we haven't beaten and there's no team we're scared of, it just comes down to making sure we put ourselves in the best possible position," he said.
"The beautiful thing about this group is that we are all really connected and they play for each other every game.
"I think that mentality will see them through to the end."
