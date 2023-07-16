Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie Dolphins top Waratah state league ladder after nail-biting win against Hornsby

By Mardi Borg
Updated July 17 2023 - 9:05am, first published July 16 2023 - 4:00pm
The Port Macquarie Dolphins have risen to the top of the Spalding Waratah Men's League basketball ladder after a stunning 79-75 win over Hornsby Ku-Ring-Gai Spiders that featured a sensational comeback.

