If you're a parent of a young adult working their butts off to make ends meet, you've probably consoled them with a "don't worry darling, it's tax return time". I know I have.
What a mistake.
Driving home from the newsroom this week, I was listening to youth radio triple J (because my 60+-year-old husband has refused to change the station since 1980-ish.)
I'm glad I tuned in, as I found myself hearing how young workers are getting hit with tax bills of as much as $3000, instead of eagerly anticipated returns. And that's on top of the spike in their HECS debt repayments.
Seriously? This generation can't take a trick. And who at their age can afford an accountant or tax agent?
But wait... it turns out most of us are at risk.
For anyone who earned under $126,000 this year (pretty much most of Australia), the low and middle income offsets of previous years, and some working from home allowances, have disappeared.
We were warned of course, as we reported in the Port News a couple of weeks ago, but it's only because so many people are getting in early (probably in the hope of some financial relief) that we're hearing about these unexpectedly high bills.
I'm so not the person to give financial advice, and this should not be seen as such, but I strongly recommend talking to people who know how to balance a budget. Or check out the ATO website. That's where you'll find the devil in the detail.
"Low and middle income tax offset (LMITO) ended on 30 June 2022. This means it doesn't apply for the 2022-23 income year. Your tax return outcome may be different this income year. You may have a lower refund (less than when LMITO was available) or you may receive a tax bill. See Why your tax return outcome may change in 2023."
Great. Thanks for that, ATO.
Have you got in early only to receive a rude shock? As usual, I'd love your feedback.
For everyone else... good luck!
*If you're feeling overwhelmed by money or personal issues, it can be hard to know where to turn. You don't have to go it alone. Check out the government's moneysmart.gov.au website for resources available to you.
Sue Stephenson.
Editor, Port News
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
