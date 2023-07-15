There was no lack of effort from either side, allaying concerns that players would be happy to just to go through their paces. Old Bar club-mates Simon Wise, who played on the wing for the Group Three All Stars and Indigenous All Stars captain and five-eighth Kurt Lewis had a running battle all day and that might lead to an interesting training session on Tuesday evening. Wise spent 10 minutes in the bin in the first half, although it wasn't related to any incident involving Lewis.