A member of the Camden Haven State Emergency Service (SES) unit has been deployed to help fight the wildfires in Canada.
Gary Whittaker is one of eight disaster management experts from the SES to join a new contingent of 50 emergency services personnel.
"It shows the willingness and acceptability to have people from all agencies," the SES and RFS veteran said.
The wildfires in Canada have been burning since March, and in June were declared the worst in Canada's recorded history.
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib wished Mr Whittaker and other members of what is now Australia's fourth deployment, a safe return.
NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York APM praised the volunteers and their support networks.
"At the NSW SES, we know that protracted campaigns put incredible strains on human resources," she said.
"At short notice we've seen people put their hand up for this deployment - it wouldn't be possible without the support of their workplaces, family and loved ones."
Mr Whittaker joins Mark Sekulic of Grafton, Terence Siriwardena of Dubbo, Kevern Hobman of Broken Hill, Carissa Thomson and Graham Hemsworth from Yass, Vanessa Shultz from SES State Headquarters and Gordon Honeyman of Hay.
Several forestry experts from the Hastings were part of earlier deployments, including Matt Model of Bonny Hills, Jamie Harris from Wauchope and Mark Drury, also from Wauchope.
Canada's help was vital during Australia's Black Summer of bushfires in 2019/2020.
