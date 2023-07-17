Meet three new businesses which have taken the retail plunge despite the spiralling cost of living pressures.
Coffee bean roastery and coffee shop Moon Boy Roast House, wine and cheese store Florence Jones and plants and crystals hub "The Propagation Station X The Witchy Nook" have recently opened in Port Macquarie.
They are buoyed by the community's response.
Bronwyn Aitken and Suzanne Jones have brought a little bit of Melbourne to Port Macquarie with their wine and cheese store Florence Jones.
The business launch marked a realisation of Ms Aitken's wine and cheese shop dream, drawing on her hospitality background.
The uncertain economic times didn't hold them back.
Ms Aitken said people still need something to look forward to when times are tough.
She said there has been a really positive response to the new business.
Ms Jones agreed: "We are really thankful for the Port Macquarie community being welcoming."
She said the Clarence Street business is all about the people of Port Macquarie and the tourist trade is an absolute bonus.
Sisters Caitlin and Chelsea Fuhrer and their father Matt opened Moon Boy Roast House about eight weeks ago to focus more on coffee roasting after selling Studio 3 Espresso.
They drew on their experience and passion for coffee to launch the Gordon Street business featuring a roastery and coffee shop.
"We completely believe in ourselves and we have the community backing," Caitlin said.
She said the community responded well to the new business.
Customers are snapping up coffee beans but not shying away from buying barista-made coffee even as the cost of living pressures bite.
"Coffee is not a huge expense," Caitlin said.
The coffee roastery is setting about building trust and brand awareness outside of Port Macquarie as it looks to expand its wholesale customer base.
Moon Boy Roast House also has plans to offer barista courses later in 2023.
The unique factor is working a treat as a collaboration between The Propagation Station and The Witchy Nook attracts customer support.
The two businesses teamed up to open a store in the Colonial Arcade.
It represents the second retail outlet for The Propagation Station and The Witchy Nook's first bricks and mortar store after launching online in 2021 and developing from there.
The Propagation Station has built a loyal following since opening at North Haven in September 2023.
The hydroponic and potted plants specialists added wine, cheese and propagation evenings as well as a wholesale component with its propagation vase range.
Business owners David Shorter and Shaun Thornton then turned their attention to a Port Macquarie presence.
Mr Shorter said the success of a pop-up store trial at Port Central gave them the confidence to "go all in".
The collaboration with The Witchy Nook was the right fit.
He said there had been an overwhelming response to the new business as the combination of crystals and plants was unique.
The Witchy Nook's Bianca Moore describes her side of the business as a "one-stop witchy shop" selling crystals and metaphysical items such as incense, tarot cards and candles.
"I had the confidence to go ahead because of the unique business," she said.
"It did scare me that so many businesses are closing, but for me, the motivation was giving people something I would have liked to have [as a customer]."
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
