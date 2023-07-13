Port Macquarie News
Ken Little's surf report: how some of our best breaks are man-made

By Columnist Ken Little
Updated July 14 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 9:00am
Ken Little with Dan Pye, who says "a bad day in the surf still beats a good day at work". Picture by Andrew Lister
Ken Little with Dan Pye, who says "a bad day in the surf still beats a good day at work". Picture by Andrew Lister

This week I'm looking at the changing conditions of Town Beach and its many quality breaks - Breakwall, Chickens, Middles, and Flaggies.

