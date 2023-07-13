This week I'm looking at the changing conditions of Town Beach and its many quality breaks - Breakwall, Chickens, Middles, and Flaggies.
This is a question for all you locals out there. Has it changed over the years and if so, why?
The Southern Breakwall was built around the 1930s and North Breakwall was built in the early 1980s.
I surfed in the early 60s mainly at Flaggies but there was still a wave to be had off the bombies at Breakwall as well.
There is no doubt that North Wall has been a big contributor to the waves at Breakwall and Middles, although early on Middles broke right towards the North Shore in big swell.
If you surfed out at Middles and lost your board, 90 per cent of the time it would wash up at the broken bit, which is about 1km down the beach from the current North Wall and a long swim in.
So, you could say these breaks are man made, with the channel and tides changing directions in the early 80s and 90s.
Now to Kiosk Rock, which is the big rock located in front of the Salty Crew Kiosk.
It is always a decent swim, even on low tide, to get to it.
The other large rock formation on the left-hand side was always under water except at low tide which shows you how much the sand has moved and the beach has changed.
As young surfers we were always thinking we should make an artificial reef off Flaggies so we could always ride Townies.
Although we like the natural breaks like Crescent head and Point Plomer we have a lot to thank the past engineers who made the walls and better surfing conditions for us.
The life savers at Town Beach report it's as flat as a tack and will stay that way for most of the week.
Winds will be S-SW at 5-10 knots. Tides will be 1.3m-1.5m high and lows will be .5m-.7m. Swell will be a standard 1m and the water temp 18-19 degrees.
My suggestions are to look to the open beaches - Lighthouse towards Watonga on the mid-tide; low-tide look towards Middles and Bonnys for small waves more suitable for long board surfers.
