Update 5pm:
A crash that closed one southbound lane of the Pacific Highway on Thursday afternoon, July 13 has now been cleared.
Live Traffic NSW advises all southbound lanes are now open.
Heavy traffic in the area is now starting to ease.
Earlier:
A crash on the Pacific Highway north of Port Macquarie has closed one southbound lane, with traffic now banked up for about a kilometre.
The crash involving a utility occurred about 3.40pm on Thursday, July 13 just past the Bill Hill Road overpass.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said crews have been called to the scene and are currently attending to a man aged in his 20s.
Emergency services and a tow truck have also been called to the scene.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area.
