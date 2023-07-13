Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Southbound lane reopens following Pacific Highway crash north of Port Macquarie

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 13 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash occurred about 3.40pm on the Pacific Highway north of Port Macquarie. Pictures supplied
The crash occurred about 3.40pm on the Pacific Highway north of Port Macquarie. Pictures supplied

Update 5pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.