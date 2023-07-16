The North Coast's environmental health is under increasing strain and faces further challenges, a plan says.
The North Coast Natural Resource Management (NRM) Plan acknowledges the impacts of changing population, land use and expected increases in droughts, floods and bushfires will pose the further challenges.
The plan said the North Coast Local Land Service recognises the cost and strain that drought, flood, fire and COVID-19 have placed on the region over the past five years, the fatigue experienced by communities in a constant state of impact response and recovery, and the critical link between healthy landscapes and people's wellbeing.
"We present this NRM Plan as a key instrument that will contribute to the remediation and recovery of communities across the North Coast region," the document said.
The plan also recognises the "significant track record of achievement" to restore and protect the unique natural resources.
The document sets out how North Coast Local Land Services will focus its effort and resources to deliver natural resource management in partnership with public and private landholders, Aboriginal stakeholders, investors, regional community and other stakeholders, over the next five years.
The plan's launch will see a more strategic approach to supporting healthy and resilient landscapes across the region.
North Coast Local Land Services will work with partners and stakeholders in new and novel ways to improve landscape health and help communities prepare for natural disasters and other uncertain futures.
The region, spanning from the Tweed in the north to Port Macquarie-Hastings in the south, and including Lord Howe Island, has a population of 533,000.
There are nine river systems, two world heritage areas, three marine parks, national parks, state forests, Indigenous protected areas and the border ranges are a biodiversity hotspot.
North Coast Local Land Services general manager Louise Orr said the area is home to the most biodiverse region in NSW and the third most biodiverse region in Australia and the plan will help protect, manage and restore this natural diversity.
"The North Coast Natural Resource Management Plan will help ensure that the region's natural resources continue to support our diverse and vibrant communities, industries, and markets and the contribution they make to the NSW economy," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.