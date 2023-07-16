Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Natural resource management plan to support healthy landscapes

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
July 17 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beef, dairy, and macadamias are among the high value North Coast agricultural products, according to a natural resource management plan. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Beef, dairy, and macadamias are among the high value North Coast agricultural products, according to a natural resource management plan. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

The North Coast's environmental health is under increasing strain and faces further challenges, a plan says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.