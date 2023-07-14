Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Port Macquarie's Tess McWilliams selected in Australian Under-18's Schoolgirls team

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 14 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess McWilliams has been selected in the Australian Under-18's Schoolgirls Rugby League team. Picture by Mardi Borg
Tess McWilliams has been selected in the Australian Under-18's Schoolgirls Rugby League team. Picture by Mardi Borg

Tess McWilliams had all but given up hope of playing rugby league this year after breaking her collarbone at the start of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.