Tess McWilliams had all but given up hope of playing rugby league this year after breaking her collarbone at the start of the season.
"When I broke my collarbone, there was a part of me considering that I might not be able to do contact [sport] at all for a couple of years," she said.
But her determination to make a swift recovery and return to the field has led to the 17-year-old's recent selection in the Australian Under-18's Schoolgirls Rugby League team.
The team was named following the conclusion of the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League 18 Years National Championships.
In the inaugural year of the competition, the championship hosted teams from NSW Combined High Schools, NSW Combined Catholic Colleges, NSW Combined Independent Schools, Queensland Representative Secondary Schools, ACT, Victoria, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.
While her team didn't make the finals, the Port Macquarie local did enough to impress the Australian Schoolgirls team selectors.
McWiliams said she was shocked to see she had been selected.
"I'm still kind of processing it all," she said. "After I was picked, I was standing there with my jersey in my hands thinking they had said the wrong name.
"I thought this was out of my range after I broke my collarbone, so I am very happy to be playing at this level of footy considering there was a time where I thought that I wouldn't be playing at all.
"I'm very grateful for the opportunity, it's the next level for me and I'm really looking forward to it."
McWilliams said she was grateful for her quick recovery as she gets ready to don the green and gold of Australia in September.
"It's crazy to see how far I've come and to see what you can achieve when you put your head down and work for it.
"To be able to recover that fast and have such a great support system who have helped me get to this point so quickly is really crazy.
"Even though [the Australian Schoolgirls selection] is such a great achievement and I'm proud of it, I think what I'm most proud of for myself is coming back from that injury and being able to maintain that discipline, intensity and motivation to achieve what I want."
McWilliams played rugby union up until a few years ago when she switched codes for better opportunities.
"I found that there's some really great opportunities in league, and I've been lucky enough to follow through that pathway to get to where I am now."
McWilliams said she was excited about the future of women's rugby league and proud to be part of the competition's growth.
"As the game continues to develop, it's super exciting to be a part of these pathways," she said.
"It's really bizarre to see how far it's come in the last couple of years, and it's really important that it keeps growing.
"Hopefully, we can eventually have a developed NRL competition like the men's game and get to that level.
"As long as this growth keeps going and everyone gets behind us, the future of women's rugby league is looking really good."
McWilliams said she was interested in pursuing a career in rugby league "if the opportunity presents itself".
"I think it would be a great opportunity if this leads to something bigger and better, that's something I'm definitely keen to explore.
"If that opportunity presents itself, I will take it 100 per cent."
The Australian Under-18's Schoolgirls team will play in Papua New Guinea in September.
McWilliams said she's looking forward to the challenge.
"I think all I can do is prepare myself as best as possible and stay fit," she said. "I know the intensity is going to be a lot harder, but I'm really looking forward to challenging myself.
"I know I'm surrounded by a bunch of talented players and I'm really looking forward to playing that high quality footy."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.