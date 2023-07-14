Port Macquarie News
Mitch Collins and Richie Roberts to coach Group 3 All Stars sides

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 14 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 5:00pm
Port City's Richie Roberts will captain-coach the Group Three Indigenous All Stars side.
Port City's Richie Roberts will captain-coach the Group Three Indigenous All Stars side.

GROUP Three Rugby League chief executive Mal Drury said the response from players to Saturday's Group Three/Indigenous All Stars fixtures has been positive, particularly in first grade.

