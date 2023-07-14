GROUP Three Rugby League chief executive Mal Drury said the response from players to Saturday's Group Three/Indigenous All Stars fixtures has been positive, particularly in first grade.
The games will be played at Wingham for the first time.
Last season's first grade game was marred by a number of late withdrawals from both sides. This year the group threatened to stand players down for one competition game if they pulled out of the match without an adequate excuse.
Mr Drury said in last Friday's Times and later on the On The Bench segment that the group will look at the future of the All Stars concept during the off-season, saying there are alternatives, including an Indigenous Round, similar to the NRL.
The Group Three All Stars squad is: Navren Willett, Matt Taupe (Taree City), Solie Emmanuel, Simon Wise, Will Clarke, Jordan Worboys, Jared Wooster, David Aron (Old Bar Beach), Sam Watts, Matt Bird (Wauchope), Koby Smith, Mitch Wilbow, Ratu Vasuturaga, Joel Anttilla, Rusiate Qalita (Port Sharks), Nash Atkins, Mitch Collins, Jackson Mullen, Kyran Bubb (Wingham)
Coach Mitch Collins, manager Brad Willett.
Port City and Macleay Valley provide the bulk of players for the Indigenous All Stars, to be coached by Port City's Richie Roberts.
The squad is: Tirell Dungay, Jason Russell, Miles Montga, Isaiah Barker, Ethan Thompson, Bailey Thompson, Dre Barker (Macleay Valley), Richie Roberts, Tyler Roberts, Jesse Douglas, Cody Robbins, Tyrese Dungay, Cuban Quinlan-Piper (Port City), Kurt Lewis, Taye Cochrane (Old Bar Beach), Corey Lewis (Port Sharks), Liam Simon, Beau Lowry (Forster-Tuncurry)
Coach Richie Roberts, manager Tim Donovan.
Under 18 All Stars: Elijah Coles (Wauchope), Colbi Hunt (Wauchope), Will Hogan (Taree City), Will Rosenbaum (Port Sharks), Luke Calthorpe (Macleay Valley), Cooper Petterson (Macleay Valley), Jacob Smith (Taree City), Sam Watts (Port City), Will Hamilton (Taree City), Blair Hamilton (Taree City), Ben Geary (Port Sharks), Connor Latham (Old Bar Beach), Jett Gilbert (Wingham), Lleyton Moore (Wingham), Caleb Whitehouse (Old Bar Beach), James Wright (Taree City), Aidan Grove (Port City), Jack Alchin (Port Sharks), Ethan Clarke (Port Sharks).
Coach Bevan Coleman, manager Andrew Gilbert.
Under 18 Indigenous All Stars: Mekhi Kelly (Macleay Valley), Dennis Quinlan (Port City), Dean Jones (Macleay Valley), Dareece Donovan (Wauchope), Kye Wilkinson (Forster-Tuncurry), Wyatt Tate (Wauchope), Robert Inglis (Macleay Valley), Jai Smith-Lloyd (Port Sharks), Macklin Green (Old Bar Beach), Preston Kelly (Macleay Valley), Keoni Steadman (Taree City), Vincent Smith (Wauchope), Jake Arndell (Port City), Lesley Smith (Wauchope), Ethan Dungay (Macleay Valley), Byron Quinlan (Macleay Valley), Marcus Wright (Port City), Tyrell Bramble (Wingham), Tavis Felsch (Forster-Tuncurry).
Coach Buddy King, manager Brian King.
Women's All Stars: Casey Cowgill (Wauchope), Annika Franklin (Sawtell), Erin Gunton (Kendall), Emma Williams (Sawtell), Susie Coster (Wauchope), Emiah Stokes (Wauchope), Sarah O'Connor (Laurieton), Abby Baker (Wingham), Belinda Anderson (Wauchope), Naomi George (Laurieton), Chloe Simiana (Laurieton), Rachel Bradley (Wauchope), Emily Wright (Laurieton), Natalya Franklin (Sawtell), Ellie D'Elboux (Wingham), Kali Taylor (Laurieton), Mahalia Hughes (Kendall), Maddie Beauchamp (Kendall), Emily Outred (Laurieton).
Coach Lauren Fearnley, assistant coach/manager Paul Walsh
Women's Indigenous All Stars: Kirra Simon (Kendall), Thalia Simon (Kendall), Natalie Smith (Kendall), Tilley Hunter (Laurieton), Brearna Hoole (Laurieton), Nakita Binge (Laurieton), Tjnaya Fish (Laurieton), Simone Smith (Macleay Valley), Priscilla Archibald (Macleay Valley), Amarah Lockwood (Macleay Valley), Christa Smith (Macleay Valley), Dominique Lardner (Wauchope), Carissa Skrinnikoff (Wauchope), Hayley Gibbs (Wauchope), Sheridan Clarke (Wingham), Elizabeth Kelly (Sawtell), Kim Duncan (Sawtell), Tquile Singh (Sawtell), Breanca Martin Macleay Valley)
Coach Whitney Smith, manager Elizabeth Bryden.
Games start at noon with the under 18s, with the women's game at 1.15 and first grade at 2.30.
