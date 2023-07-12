SIOBHAN Wilson grabbed a slice of Group Three Rugby League history when she blew time in the first grade clash between Port Macquarie and Forster-Tuncurry last Saturday at Port Macquarie.
Wilson is the first woman from the Group Three Referee's Association to control a first grade game. Contrary to popular theory, she's not the first women to referee first grade in Group Three. Kasey Badger, now with the NRL, had charge of an encounter in 2012 between Taree City and Port City as part of a Women in League Round promotion.
But enough semantics. Wilson found out the previous Tuesday she'd gained her first grade spurs.
"It was definitely out of the blue,'' Wilson, 29 said.
"And I was really nervous - much more so than usual because it was my first first grade experience, so I wasn't real sure what to expect.
"But it was a great opportunity. The players were absolutely amazing...they were very respectful which was really good.''
Wilson agreed it wasn't a particularly tough introduction to first grade, with the Sharks whipping the understrength Hawks 60-0 after leading 40-0 at the break. Wilson called the game off midway through the second half under the NSWRL's Mercy Rule.
"The first 20 minutes was pretty even, but the it was one-sided in the second section of the first half,'' she said.
"I was told I went pretty well, although there are areas around my ruck control that I need to work on.''
Wilson has one first grade game to her credit and she's hungry for more.
"Hopefully I did enough things right to get another opportunity,'' she said.
"I wasn't really expecting it to happen this year, so it was a great surprise.''
Wilson started refereeing here in the pandemic-impacted year of 2021, when the season was cut short. Last season she had the centre for an under 18 semi-final. She was also touch judge for the first grade grand final.
"I've had some opportunities outside the region as well - I've been to the women's national championships,'' she said.
She started refereeing when she was 14 on the Central Coast.
"My mum is a single parent and my younger brother was playing league,'' she explained.
"Mum's rule was one-in-all-in, so I had to go to football anyway. There was a referee there named Darren who suggested I train to get my badge.''
Wilson lives in Newcastle and she first started controlling matches in the Newcastle-Central Coast areas. She then met former Group Three referee's boss Tony Hardy and his wife Bev while refereeing in Newcastle.
"He was in Tamworth at the time and he gave he the chance to referee up there occasionally,'' Wilson said.
"When they relocated to Group Three Tony suggested I go there. I thought it would be a good opportunity so I transferred.''
Wilson said some players struggled to adjust to a female referee.
"I had trouble with one team in particular, but we eventually got to know each other and now they are the most respectful team I've ever refereed,'' she said.
Wilson is guarded as to whether she'd one day like to referee in the NRL or NRLW.
"All I can do is put my best foot forward. If I get the opportunity, I guess I'll just run with it,'' she said.
Wilson will referee the Group Three All Stars/Indigenous All Stars under 18 game at Wingham tomorrow and will run a first grade line. The appointments for Group Three's next club round will be made on Tuesday night.
Wilson hopes she gets another crack at first grade. If not, well, that's okay as well.
"I'll just concentrate on doing my best for whatever grade I get,'' she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.