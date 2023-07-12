Wauchope resident Kelly Wade says she felt calm when calling triple zero for the first time.
Her sister had lit a candle near fake flowers and they had caught on fire.
Luckily the fire got under control, with assistance from Kelly's mum and step dad who are involved in the fire service.
However, local fire fighters arrived in time to be of assistance.
Kelly was one of the participants in the Girls Fire and Resilience School Holiday Program, at NSW Rural Fire Service Wauchope on Wednesday, July 12.
There were also programs run at Laurieton and Kempsey.
The program has been created thanks to a collaboration with multiple fire and emergency services.
It's designed to build community resilience, expose participants to teamwork scenarios, help them gain leadership skills and provide information on career pathways.
Girls on Fire founder and director Bronnie Mackintosh ran the workshops and said she was impressed with the way the young women were responsive to learning new skills.
"It proves we need to engage them more to build resilience in their communities," she said.
During a presentation, Ms Mackintosh gave an example of a fire extinguisher, which young people are told not to touch.
"It's ingrained in us," she said.
By the end of the day, Ms Mackintosh said the participants will be capable and confident to use an extinguisher if needed.
Ms Mackintosh said the Mid North Coast region has been exposed to multiple natural disasters over the past few years.
She said due to climate change, these will only become more prevalent.
"It's so important as a community that we be more prepared," she said.
Pappinbarra resident Sophie Smith is 15-years-old and is interested in pursuing a volunteer role with the NSW Rural Fire Service in the future.
She said she signed up to learn new skills and gain knowledge about fire safety, after seeing the devastation that bushfires can cause firsthand.
NSW Rural Fire Service Mid North Coast district officer Kirsty Channon said she started out as a volunteer firefighter 20 years ago.
She said the industry continues to be male-dominated, however she's proud to say there's a lot of strong women coming through.
Ms Channon said it's great for young women to participate in the Girls on Fire program, to help them become aware of how to prepare for a natural disaster and pass on that information to their families at home.
