Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News
Meet the Locals

Sustainability and education key for Wauchope's Eggert family

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
July 15 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wauchope farmer Chris Eggert. Picture supplied
Wauchope farmer Chris Eggert. Picture supplied

Farming runs in the veins of the Eggert family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.