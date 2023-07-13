Port Macquarie's Chiara Clarkson grew up watching movies about cyber security.
The experience inspired her to pursue a career in Information Technology at just 14-years-old.
The now 19-year-old has completed a Certificate II through to Diploma of Information Technology at TAFE NSW, Port Macquarie.
The Australian Women in Security Network (AWSN) estimates women make up between 11 per cent and 24 per cent of the cyber security workforce.
When she began her education, Chiara was often the only female in her class and majority of students were a lot older than her.
"I was surrounded by people who were double my age," she said.
As a shy 14-year-old, Chiara felt intimated at times, however she said her teachers were all incredibly supportive of her.
Her confidence grew over the four years of study.
"It really brought me out of my shell," she said.
Chiara's passion for cyber security has also grown through her education.
She said the subject is ever-evolving and she enjoys researching to discover more about the topic.
"It's never boring," she said.
Her passion is a timely one - given how much personal data is shared online with the rise of social media.
"You don't realise how much is at risk," she said.
Chiara has been employed at Birdon, a global shipbuilding company based in Port Macquarie, for the past 10 months.
She said she forgets Information Technology is a male-dominated industry.
Chiara said she views other men as her work mates.
"You're all here for the same thing," she said.
Birdon Digital and ICT Strategy manager Peter Ford said Chiara has developed great foundational knowledge.
"She is gaining experience of the modern technologies we work with - both in our offices and on our vessels," he said.
"We are working on her career development, while expanding on her areas of interest, like cyber security."
