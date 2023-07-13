Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie's Chiara Clarkson pursues career in cyber security

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
July 14 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie's Chiara Clarkson has landed a job with Birdon. Picture supplied by TAFE NSW.
Port Macquarie's Chiara Clarkson has landed a job with Birdon. Picture supplied by TAFE NSW.

Port Macquarie's Chiara Clarkson grew up watching movies about cyber security.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.