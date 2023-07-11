The purchase of a large container to store food and kitchen supplies will be made possible for Sister Marjorie's Soup Kitchen following the Hastings Valley Vikings' Charity round.
The club raised $8620 for the soup kitchen after auctioning off specially-made first grade jerseys at Port City Bowling Club.
All of the funds will be donated to the soup kitchen, which provides meals to those in the community who are most in need.
Sr Marjorie has been operating the soup kitchen in Port Macquarie for the past 25 years and said the support of the community has helped keep it operational.
"We first started down in the Catholic Men's Hall and then we moved to the Masonic Lodge and then we had nowhere to go when that was sold," she said.
The soup kitchen has recently moved and now operates out of the buildings at Oxley Oval, the Vikings' home ground.
Sr Marjorie said they feed between 50 and 80 people each week.
Hastings Valley Vikings president David Barnes said the charity round allowed the club to "give back to the community".
"We're sharing our buildings with the soup kitchen now and that provides them with a space to operate out of," he said.
Sr Marjorie said the soup kitchen is in need of some more storage.
"We want to put the money towards getting a container or something similar to put our supplies in because we need more room," she said.
"We have to have plates, cups, saucers and all of those things to operate the soup kitchen."
Mr Barnes said the funds were raised to allow the soup kitchen to continue to help the more vulnerable members of the community.
"Whether that be more storage or getting more food supplies," he said.
The Vikings would like to thank the community for their support in the charity round.
Sister Marjorie's Soup Kitchen operates on a Tuesday from 8.30am until 11.30am at the Oxley Oval.
