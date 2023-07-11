Port Macquarie News
Hastings Valley Vikings charity round raises funds for Sister Marjorie's Soup Kitchen

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 11 2023 - 11:59pm, first published 3:00pm
Hastings Valley Vikings president David Barnes and Sister Marjorie McLachlan. Picture supplied
Hastings Valley Vikings president David Barnes and Sister Marjorie McLachlan. Picture supplied

The purchase of a large container to store food and kitchen supplies will be made possible for Sister Marjorie's Soup Kitchen following the Hastings Valley Vikings' Charity round.

