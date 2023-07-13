A progress association is lending its voice to a push for the state government to step up when it comes to the ferry service.
It follows Port Macquarie-Hastings Council advocating to the state government about transferring ferry management to NSW or a state government financial contribution to reduce the financial burden of the service.
North Side Progress Association president Kerry Fox confirmed that the progress association will also do its bit to lobby the state government on the issue.
The group will write to Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison and Transport for NSW region north director Anna Zycki.
Ms Fox hopes the ferries would become a free service if the state government managed the service.
"We can't be continually held to ransom with increased ferry fares simply because we live on the North Shore," she said.
The council lifted ferry fees on July 1 as the service's cost continues to add up.
Ms Fox said social isolation was the biggest impact as the increased ferry fees deterred visitors or limited visitors' trips to the North Shore.
The council operates the ferries on a user pays basis with the Settlement Point and Hibbard ferries providing a link across the Hastings River to and from the North Shore.
In comparison, vehicle ferries under state government management provided as a free service include the Wisemans ferry across the Hawkesbury River, the Wymah ferry on the Murray River, the Clarence River's Lawrence and Ulmarra ferries and the Mortlake ferry crossing the Parramatta River.
The council has written to Transport for NSW and raised the ferry matter at a recent meeting with the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison, which was followed up in writing.
In response, a Transport for NSW spokesperson said the agency is aware of the request for support with the ferry management and is in the process of reviewing the matter.
A spokesperson for Ms Aitchison said the minister has sought further information from the Department of Transport and they will respond in due course.
Mayor Peta Pinson welcomed the fresh eyes looking at the ferry situation.
"I don't believe in this day and age that ferries should be the responsibility of the ratepayers to maintain and hold as a council asset," she said.
The operating loss for the ferries was about $824,000 across the 2021/2022 financial year.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
