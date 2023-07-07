Port Macquarie News
Police pursuit in Wauchope ends in three arrests

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
July 7 2023 - 4:20pm
Two men and a woman have been arrested after a police pursuit in Wauchope. Picture file.
A police pursuit in Wauchope has ended with the arrest of two men and a woman after police searches allegedly found drugs, ammunition and cash in the vehicle.

