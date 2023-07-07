A police pursuit in Wauchope has ended with the arrest of two men and a woman after police searches allegedly found drugs, ammunition and cash in the vehicle.
Mid North Coast Police engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle after it failed to stop on Bago Road, Wauchope at around 10.50pm on Thursday (July 6).
The pursuit travelled from Bago Road to Burrawan Forest Drive, ending with the arrest of the 26-year-old male driver and his passengers; a 33-year-old man and 36-year-old woman
A search of the vehicle allegedly found cannabis, ammunition and $3450 cash.
One of the passengers was also found to be in possession of cannabis and 17 tablets of the sedative drug, diazepam.
The driver is facing a number of charges including driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period, possessing ammunition without holding licence, permit or authority, and possession of a prohibited drug.
He appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court on Friday (July 7) where he was formally refused bail.
He is expected to appear before the court on August 24.
The 36-year-old female passenger was also charged with prohibited drug possession and is to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday, August 9.
The male passenger was also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault in relation to an alleged incident that occurred at Port Macquarie in April earlier this year.
He also appeared before Port Macquarie Court on Friday (July 7) where he was granted strict conditional bail to appear before court again on August 16, 2023.
