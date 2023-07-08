Port Macquarie News
Engineers Australia gives Guulabaa tourism precinct tick of approval after visit

By Newsroom
July 8 2023 - 5:00pm
Forestry Corporation Strategic Projects and Programs Leader Justin Black with Richard Jagger from Engineers Australia. Picture supplied
Members of Engineers Australia have given Port Macquarie's "Place of Koala", Guulabaa, their tick of approval after inspecting the fast-developing Port Macquarie tourist attraction and koala conservation area.

