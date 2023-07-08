Members of Engineers Australia have given Port Macquarie's "Place of Koala", Guulabaa, their tick of approval after inspecting the fast-developing Port Macquarie tourist attraction and koala conservation area.
The engineers, who are part of the body's Newcastle Division, learnt about the project including the partnership approach and the engineering planned for 'The Hub' central visitor area, which is uniquely designed and constructed with North Coast timbers.
Strategic Program Leader Justin Black said it was great to be able to show a local professional association the vision for Guulabaa and how Forestry Corporation is striving to create a sustainable tourism development.
"Our local timber industry has an important role to play in producing renewable sustainable and carbon-friendly building materials and working with Ken McBryde, Architecture Design Director at Gensler and engineering firm TTW we proud of the innovative timber building that is currently under construction," Justin said.
Engineers Australia representative Richard Jagger said the organisation aims to stage events that bring engineers together to gain more awareness, knowledge and experience across local businesses and industries.
"My personal take home was how good it was to see and hear Justin's passion and how exciting the project is with the unique curved beams and deck design," Richard said. "I also loved the partnerships involved from the Indigenous community to professional companies.
"I am certainly looking forward to seeing the progress and completion," he said.
The major construction works at Guulabaa are expected to be completed and opened to the public in the new year.
Construction of the Hub is supported by NSW Government investment through the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Package, part of the NSW Government's commitment to delivering infrastructure projects that improve the productivity and competitiveness of the state.
This investment includes $2.3 million from the NSW Government's Bushfire Local Economic
Recovery Package combined with $2.1 million from Forestry Corporation and the North Coast Timber Industry and $250,000 awarded to the Bunyah Local Aboriginal Land Council under the NSW Government's Creative Capital program.
For more information about Forestry Corporation of NSW, visit forestrycorporation.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.