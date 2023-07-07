Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie Magpies out to defeat Byron Bay as AFL North Coast competition heats up

Mardi Borg
Mardi Borg
Updated July 7 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:00pm
Defending AFL North Coast premiers Port Macqaurie Magpies will play Byron Bay on Saturday, July 8. Picture by Paul Jobber
Defending AFL North Coast premiers Port Macqaurie Magpies will play Byron Bay on Saturday, July 8. Picture by Paul Jobber

Defending AFL North Coast premiers, Port Macquarie Magpies will have a difficult assignment on Saturday, July 8, when they face the undefeated Byron Bay Magpies at Wayne Richards Park.

