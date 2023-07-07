Defending AFL North Coast premiers, Port Macquarie Magpies will have a difficult assignment on Saturday, July 8, when they face the undefeated Byron Bay Magpies at Wayne Richards Park.
Port Macquarie know how to perform well under pressure after winning the AFL North Coast premiership in a thrilling grand final against Coffs Harbour last year.
While coach Kye Taylor acknowledged it will be a tough task to defeat the current ladder-leaders on Saturday, he said the team is "excited" for the challenge.
"It's a pretty big challenge to go up against an undefeated team, but we're all pretty excited for the challenge to play against what's so far been the best side in the comp," he said.
Although Byron Bay only entered the AFL North Coast competition this year, it comes as no surprise to see the team dominating the season after having previously played in the AFL Queensland competition.
It also doesn't hurt to have a former North Melbourne captain as a coach in Andrew Swallow.
"I always thought they were going to be a good side coming into the comp," Taylor said. "They are from a higher grade and have a pretty well-known coach who's played AFL before.
"In my eyes, they were always going to be a pretty competitive side."
The reigning premiers have had an up-and-down start to the season, with six wins and four losses under their belt so far.
Taylor said player injuries and lapses in concentration in away games have been the main pain points this season.
"We've been pretty inconsistent this season, but we've battled with a few injuries" Taylor said.
"We play really well at home, but we struggle on the road a bit, and I think that just comes down to the amount of travel we have to put in.
"There's been some lapses in concentration in patches of games that have let us down. It's something that we've got to be better at moving forward."
Port are currently trailing second-placed Coffs Breakers and are under threat from a fast improving Grafton side.
This reason, plus the fact there are just five home and away rounds remaining this season, makes the results of Saturday's match-up all the more important.
Taylor has one expectation for this Saturday as they look towards building a strong finish to the regular season.
"It just comes down to playing our style of footy," he said.
"When we played them last time, we saw that they were a fairly mature side with some big bodies, so if we can get the ball moving quick, it can definitely go a long way towards helping us win the game.
"We have a good side and a good game plan that I think can take us as far as we can.
"We just have to get to the finals and anything can happen from there."
