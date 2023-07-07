Get ready for changed overnight traffic conditions on part of the Oxley Highway.
The changed overnight traffic conditions will allow vegetation maintenance work to take place between Randall Street, Wauchope, and Port Macquarie's Fernhill Road.
Work will be carried out from 5pm and 5am from Sunday, July 9 to Thursday, July 13 and from Sunday July, 16 to Thursday July, 20, weather permitting.
Lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place in the work area for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists should allow up to five minutes extra travel time during this work.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
