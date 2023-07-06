World War I widow Marj Cameron was the first torch bearer for the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay's Port Macquarie leg.
Mrs Cameron said it was a great honour to be part of the 100th anniversary of Legacy.
"I think Legacy is a wonderful organisation which has helped so many people," the 98-year-old said.
The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay, presented by Defence Health, comes as Legacy commemorates 100 years of service to the families of Australian Defence members who have given their life or health in service to their country.
Some 17 torch bearers carried the torch through Port Macquarie on Thursday, July 6.
Ranen Tebbit, as the final torch bearer, lit the cauldron at the Town Green as the crowd looked on.
Torch bearer Mia Bales said she was very proud to represent her family.
Legacy supported her great-grandmother, who was also the Banksia Legacy Club president, to attend hairdressing college.
Another torch bearer, Laurieton's June Relf, said she was honoured to be part of the relay, describing Legacy as such a wonderful organisation.
Port Macquarie Hastings Legacy Club president Chris McGeoch said Legacy's centenary is meaningful for everyone associated with the organisation.
"The torch relay is the showpiece and it's significant because it came all the way from Pozieres," he said.
The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay began its journey in Pozieres, France in April, then travelled to Belgium and London before arriving in Australia.
The torch will visit all 44 Legacy club locations, concluding in Melbourne in October 2023.
It will travel 50,000 kilometres, through 100 stops, carried by about 1500 torchbearers and supported by 2000 volunteers.
Legacy Australia chairman Eric Easterbrook said the torch relay is an outstanding event and a fitting commemoration of a century of service.
For 100 years, Legacy has been standing proudly as the only veteran service organisation in Australia dedicated solely to the care and support of veterans' families.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.