Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023 reaches Port Macquarie

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated July 6 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

World War I widow Marj Cameron was the first torch bearer for the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay's Port Macquarie leg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.