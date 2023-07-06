Families gathered at the Hibbard Sports Club for a day of performances, activities and learning for this year's NAIDOC family fun day.
The free event included a welcome to country by Uncle Bill O'Brien, performances from the Ngarrgan Mirriyn choir and Djiyagan Dhanbaan dancers, as well as stalls providing food, activities and information on local services.
Chairperson of the Bearlay Aboriginal Interagency and NAIDOC committee member Donna Harper said that it was a symbolic day for the community to come together.
"Today is a very special time for us as we acknowledge our wise ones, our Elders," the Kamilaroi woman said.
"Some people don't have their Elders anymore and can feel disconnected.
"This is an opportunity for everyone to be loved up and feel supported."
This year's NAIDOC theme 'For our Elders' puts a special focus on the Elders in the community.
"They are the ones that guide us to know how to hold ourselves, how to step forward [and] how to lead our next generation," Ms Harper said.
